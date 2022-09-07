Cheyenne 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Slated For Saturday

The Cheyenne 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is scheduled for Cheyenne East High School on Saturday.

The Cheyenne event is being held in conjunction with similar events across the country. According to a news release, here are some details on the Cheyenne stair climb:

SCHEDULE :

- Onsite Registration 3:30 PM

- Opening Ceremony 4:30 PM

- Climb Start 4:45 PM

- Climb End 8:00 PM

LOCATION :

East High School, 200 E. Pershing Boulevard, Cheyenne, WY

Jackson Yates, the organizer for the Cheyenne event, will be the guest on the ''Weekend in Wyoming'' program this Saturday at 11:33 a.m. on am 640, KGAB. That interview will follow one with Cheyenne resident Jimmy Orr about his memories of working in the White House on Sept. 11, 2001.