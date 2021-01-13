Cheney Says ‘I’m Not Going Anywhere’ After Announcing Impeachment Vote

Wyoming U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney says she's "Not going anywhere" the day after she announced her plans to vote for President Trump's impeachment.

That's according to a CNN News report.

According to CNN, Cheney said that the impeachment vote is "a vote of conscience."

Still, the same report says, that hasn't stopped her colleagues from calling for her resignation.

On Tuesday, Cheney issued a statement in which she explicitly blamed Trump for inciting last week's mob that left multiple people dead, including a law enforcement officer.

"This insurrection caused injury, death and destruction in the most sacred space in our Republic," Cheney wrote adding, "Much more will become clear in the coming days and weeks, but what we know now is enough.

"I will vote to impeach the president."

Cheney added that, "There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States and his office and his oath to the constitution.

Cheney is the third-ranking Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives.

A vote is expected Wednesday afternoon.