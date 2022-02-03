Cheney: I Do Not Recognize Those In My Party Who…Embrace Donald Trump

As the Republican National Committee considers a resolution to censure Republican Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, the two members of the party who sit on the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack, Congresswoman Cheney has fired back.

Get our free mobile app

CBS News reported that the RNC had unanimously passed a resolution Thursday afternoon, and it will be voted by all members on Friday.

The reason for the censure is, seemingly, because of Cheney and Kinzinger being a part of the January 6 committee. Both have been outspoken regarding Donald Trump and the role he may or may not have played in the January 6 attack.

This will not be the first time Cheney was censured. It was right around this time last year she was taken to task because of her vote to impeach the former president Trump, also due to his alleged involvement in the Capitol attack.

Cheney was also removed from her leadership position in the House Republican Conference and has pretty much been persona non grata ever since she decided to voice her opinions on the businessman-turned-reality star-turned-president.

"A previous version of the resolution called for House Republicans to expel Cheney and Kinzinger from the party's conference, but was amended to censure the two representatives after more RNC members weighed in," CBS wrote. "Several state and local Republican groups have punished Republicans who voted to impeach the former president."

While most of the RNC is eager to censure the two, there are some who view it as a waste of time.

"The resolution is distracting and counterproductive for our effort to win in November," Bill Palatucci, an RNC member from New Jersey told CBS. "I'm glad that it was revised several times and watered down to just censure. Obviously, the sponsors heard from many members that anything more was unwelcome."

John Wahl, chairman of the Alabama Republican Party and a co-sponsor of the resolution disagreed.

"I think it's important for members of the Republican Party to support one another and they've made it clear over the past year that it's more important for them to attack the former president than it is to support the principles of the Republican Party," he said. "It is more important for them to attack Donald Trump than to fight for the rights and freedoms of the people of America."

Congresswoman Cheney, however, believes that Donald Trump is the antithesis of rights and freedom, which is why she's standing up to him in the first place.

Taking to her Twitter page, Cheney shared a statement regarding her party and their decision to censure her.

“The leaders of the Republican Party have made themselves willing hostages to a man who admits he tried to overturn a presidential election and suggests he would pardon Jan. 6 defendants, some of whom have been charged with seditious conspiracy," Cheney wrote. "I’m a constitutional conservative and I do not recognize those in my party who have abandoned the Constitution to embrace Donald Trump. History will be their judge. I will never stop fighting for our constitutional republic. No matter what.”