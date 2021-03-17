Cheney: ‘Democracy is Fragile,’ Calls Capitol Police ‘Heroes’ For Actions on January 6 Attack

Rep. Liz Cheney co-sponsored recently passed legislation that will award three congressional gold medals to the United States Capitol Police Officers for their efforts in thwarting attacks that Trump supporters tried to impose on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Specifically, the medals will be awarded to Officer Sicknick and Officer Liebengood of the USCP, and to Officer Smith of the D.C. police force.

Cheney recently issued a statement about the legislation, calling the Capitol Police heroes while also stating that "our democracy is fragile."

Cheney has been under fire recently because of her vote to impeach Donald Trump for his alleged role in the Capitol attack on that fateful day.

"Members of the U.S. Capitol Police and across law enforcement are heroes," Cheney said in a released statement. "We saw their heroism in action on January 6th when they defended the most sacred space in our Republic against violent insurrectionists who attempted to prevent Congress from carrying out its constitutional duty."

Cheney continued, stating that, "January 6th showed that our democracy is fragile, and it was the brave men and women of law enforcement who risked their lives to defend it. Officer Sicknick and Officer Liebengood of the USCP, and Officer Smith of the D.C. police made the ultimate sacrifice as a result of what happened that day, and we will never forget them or their patriotism."

Cheney said that the Congressional Gold Medal is "the highest expression of appreciation bestowed by Congress. I am proud to join my colleagues from both sides of the aisle to honor these heroes who not only ensured that our institutions held on January 6th, but who willingly risk their lives every single day in defense of our nation."

Full text of the legislation, named H.R. 1085, can be viewed here.