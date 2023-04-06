Challenge to Biden ‘Cost of Carbon’ policy dismissed

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court has dismissed a challenge that Louisiana and other Republican-leaning states filed against a Biden administration environmental policy.

Wednesday's decision leaves in place the administration's formula for calculating damages to people and the environment from greenhouse gas emissions — a factor in developing regulations.

A federal judge in Louisiana had ordered a halt to the administration's approach early last year.

But the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans blocked the judge's order and the Supreme Court declined to intervene.

On Thursday the appeals court threw out the case, saying the challenging states have not shown that the regulations caused them harm.