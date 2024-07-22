Central Wyoming Trails Alliance Building New, Advanced Mountain Bike Trail on Casper Mountain

This morning Central Wyoming Trails Alliance announced that they are going to break ground on what will become a new, advanced mountain bike trail on Casper Mountain.

"This is the first of a few mountain bike optimized downhill style trails that will be built in this trail system. This new trail will replace the current Spillway trail with an 8x longer version with nasty rock gardens, fast decent areas, alpine flow, natural rock drop features, alternate line options and finishes with steep slab ride!!!" wrote the group on social media.

Spillway is an older trail that follows the fall-line down a steep and rutted slope that runs parallel to the North side of the Eadsville trail. The new version will be a true Black advanced trail; the trails are categorized according to difficulty: greens are the easiest, blues are intermediate. while black are the most difficult.

The group estimates the build will take about 12 to 15 days to complete.

Natrona County Grassfire on Zero Road July 9, 2024 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM; photos from Fire Marshall Chris Cody