Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions Earn Fourth Star for Veterans Care

Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions has achieved its fourth star for the care they give veterans through the national We Honor Veterans Program, this out of a five-star ranking system.

In addition to quality care, the CWHT provides a recognition pinning ceremony, the “Honor Salute”, for veteran patients and clients.

"CWHT has earned their stars for each level by completing education and community engagement, and developing VA and other veteran partnerships, among other activities" reads a press release from the organization.

“We’re very honored to recognize our veteran’s service and sacrifices,” says Susan Burk, CWHT’s We Honor Veterans Team Lead. “It’s a very important part of our commitment to making sure that veterans get the care and recognition they deserve.”

Larry Kloster, a CWHT Veteran-to-Veteran Volunteer and current chair of the CWHT Board of Directors, has been part of the program here from the beginning. “As I reflect back on the past four years and the 300 plus veterans we have honored through the ‘We Honor Veterans’ program that Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions has adopted, it has been one of the most memorable experiences in my life,” says Kloster. “We have been given the privilege and honor to thank our veteran patients for laying down their lives so that we may have the freedoms we enjoy each and every day! God Bless our Veterans and may God Bless our United States of America!”

