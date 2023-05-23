A truck hauling hay caught fire on southbound Interstate 25 has partially blocked that lane on Tuesday, a Wyoming Highway Patrol spokesman said.

The truck caught fire about 2:38 p.m. at mile post 149, which is just east of the exit to Natural Bridge Road.

No injuries have been reported, Sgt. Jeremy Beck said.

The cause of the fire is unknown, Beck said.

Converse County Emergency Management is among the responding agencies, he said.

Crews working the scene as of 3 p.m. were not comfortable opening both lanes because of the difficulties in off-loading the hay and extinguishing hot spots, Beck said.

He urged motorists to be patient.