Central Wyoming Hospice to Host Exclusive Five-Star Dining Event on Casper Mountain
Central Wyoming Hospice Invites you to join them for “A Night Well Spent” on September 9th atop beautiful Casper Mountain.
This proceeds of the event will go towards end-of-life-care in the community.
There is an all-inclusive ticket price of $1,500 per couple -- only 100 tickets are available.
The event will feature a five-course dining experience of regionally inspired food with a nod to old-world style preparation, handmade by Head Chef Matt Sissman and Chef de Cuisine Travis Johnson.
There will be a limousine service to and from Sunrise Shopping Center and Hogadon. Enjoy specialty wines, a signature cocktail, and the bar.
There will be no fundraising at this event. This is an evening to enjoy unique and delicious food, excellent company, and a beautiful venue, the Hogadon Lodge.
Cocktails begin at 4:00pm, with dinner service starting at 6:00pm. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Rachel at (307) 577-4832.