Central Wyoming Hospice Governor’s Invitational Golf Classic Friday, July 28th

Teams are now available for the 10th Annual Governor’s Invitational Golf Classic, a premiere tournament benefiting Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions. The Classic is set to kick off Friday, July 28th at the Casper Country Club and will be hosted by Governor Mark Gordon, accompanied by former Governors Matt Mead and Mike Sullivan.

All proceeds from the Golf Tournament will go to patient care. Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, a local, non-profit organization, serves more than 500 patients and families each year.

For more information on the CWHT Governor’s Invitational Golf Classic or to register your team, please call (307) 577-4832 or email Rachel at rachelm@centralwyominghospice.org

Our Mission: To companion the end-of-life journey with skill and compassion.