Celebrate Casper College Volleyball and Soccer teams During Doubleheader Saturday

Celebrations will be held for the Casper College Women’s Volleyball and Men’s and Women’s Soccer teams during the CC Men’s and Women’s Basketball doubleheader on Saturday, Jan. 20.

There is no admission charge, so the public can freely celebrate with the Thunderbirds.

The women’s halftime will celebrate and honor women’s head volleyball coach Angel Sharman and her team, which won the Region IX North Championship and the Region IX Northwest Plains District B Championship and took 10th place in the country.

The men’s halftime will celebrate and honor the men’s and women’s soccer team coaches and the two teams. The men’s soccer team won the Region IX and Northwest Plains District Championship, and the team was seeded at No. 12 for the NJCAA tournament. The women’s soccer team remained unbeaten in conference with only one tie to Laramie County Community College, and the team took first in the regular season with a record of 13-2-2.

The women and men will play against the Northwest College Trappers with tipoff for the women’s game at 2 and the men’s tipoff at 4 p.m. The games will take place in the “Swede” Erickson Thunderbird Gymnasium on the Casper College campus.

