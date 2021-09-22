Celebrate Autumn With the ‘Fall Fest’ at David Street Station

It's the first day of autumn and do you know what that means?

Longer nights? Sure.

Shorter Days? Okay.

Kids are back in school and you finally have a modicum of peace and quiet and are no longer on the verge of a complete nervous breakdown?

Uhm, okay.

But mostly autumn means that the air is crisp, the leaves are falling, Halloween is on its way and the David Street Station is hosting its Annual Fall Fest on Saturday, September 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Every year, David Street Station produces an Ode to Fall with a festival in downtown Casper that includes a pumpkin patch, apple cider, fall-themed games and crafts, food vendors, live music, and so much more. There's even a train that will give rides to the kiddos all morning/afternoon.

Autumn is, arguably, the best season of the year and since we only get, like, two weeks of it in Wyoming, it's important to make the most of it while we have it.