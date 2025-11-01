Just a short drive west of Casper, close by the Natrona County Airport, you’ll find Green Acres Corn Maze—the perfect place to soak up all the fall feels with the family. And wow, what a day to visit! Hard to believe it’s November when the sun is shining, there’s a gentle breeze, and temps are hitting nearly 70 degrees. Wyoming weather is full of surprises, but we’re not complaining!

If you haven’t made it out yet, tomorrow’s your last chance—Green Acres wraps up the season at 6 p.m., so grab your boots and head over before the maze closes for the year.

This year’s maze theme is “Knights & Dragons,” a twisty, turny adventure carved into acres of golden corn. But the fun doesn’t stop once you conquer the maze! The farm is packed with things to do—a petting zoo, pumpkin cart rides, the Grain Train, apple cannons, a corn pit, paintball, hay bale maze, air pillow, and even mining for gems and arrowheads. It’s the kind of place where kids can burn energy, get their hands a little dirty, and actually learn something in the process.

That’s what makes Green Acres so special—it gives kids a chance to connect with Wyoming’s agricultural roots. Feeding goats, meeting farm animals, or hopping on a hayride helps them understand how much hard work goes into putting food on our tables. It’s fun, educational, and just plain good for the soul.

Events like the Corn Maze, county fairs, rodeos, and 4-H programs are woven into Wyoming’s identity. They remind us that even in a state known for energy and tourism, agriculture remains at the heart of who we are—symbolizing hard work, independence, and a deep love for the land. Check out photos from the last Saturday of the open season.

On Guard! Knights, Dragons, Pigs, and Pirate Ships Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media