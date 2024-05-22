CDC Reports Second Human Case of Bird Flu Tied to Dairy Cow Outbreak

A human case of H5 bird flu in the U.S. has been identified in Michigan. This is the second case as a result of a multistate outbreak in dairy cows.

As with the first case in Texas, this individual works on a dairy farm where the virus has been identified in cows.

Similiar to the Texas case, the patient only reported eye symptoms.

Conjunctivities has been associated with previous human infections of the avian influenza.

While it is unknown how eye infections result from bird flu, the CDC guesses it could be from a contaminated liquid splashed in an eye, or even touching an eye with contaminataed hands.

High levels of the virus has been found in unpasteurized milk from infected cows.

More human cases could be identified. The CDC says the risk assessment for the general public is considered to be low.

CDC Reccommendations

People should avoid close, long, or unprotected exposures to sick or dead animals, including wild birds, poultry, other domesticated birds, and other wild or domesticated animals (including cows).

People should also avoid unprotected exposures to animal poop, bedding (litter), unpasteurized (“raw”) milk, or materials that have been touched by, or close to, birds or other animals with suspected or confirmed A(H5N1) virus.

CDC has interim recommendations for prevention, monitoring, and public health investigations of A(H5N1) virus infections in people. CDC also has updated recommendations for worker protection and use of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Following these recommendations is central to reducing a person’s risk and containing the overall public health risk.

