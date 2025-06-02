Casper’s Outdoor Swimming Pools & Splash Pad OPEN Today (Except Marion Kreiner)

"We’re excited to kick off the summer at Mike Sedar Pool starting today at 1 p.m.! But heads up—the water’s going to be a little colder than usual while we work on getting the boiler fully up and running. So if you’re jumping in… be ready for a refreshing dip!" wrote the City of Casper's rec division.

"We really appreciate your patience while we get everything warmed up. In the meantime, we hope you’ll still come out, enjoy the sun, and make some summer memories!"

Three of Casper’s outdoor pools are scheduled to open for the season today, June 2, with the following schedules:

Mike Sedar Pool : Open daily, 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (June 2 – August 24). Daily admission is $6.00.

: Open daily, 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (June 2 – August 24). Daily admission is $6.00. Paradise Valley Pool : Open daily, 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (June 2 – August 17). Daily admission is $5.00.

: Open daily, 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (June 2 – August 17). Daily admission is $5.00. Washington Park Pool: Open Monday–Saturday, 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (June 2 – August 9). Daily admission is $4.00.

All facilities will be closed on July 4, except Mike Sedar Pool, which will be open from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Marion Kreiner Pool will be closed for the 2025 summer season to complete facility upgrades funded by the Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Grant. Construction will begin this summer. The Marion Kreiner Splash Pad will remain open, as construction allows, from June 2 through August 9, free of charge. Hours of operation are 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Financial assistance for swim passes is available through the Community Recreation Foundation.

Applications are available at the Casper Recreation Center.

Facility schedules, rates, and financial assistance information is available by contacting the Casper Recreation Division at (307) 235-8383 or visiting www.casperwy.gov.

The Best Sci-Fi Films of the Last 10 Years (2015-2024) These science-fiction films redefined a great genre for our modern world.