Casper’s Outdoor Pools to Open June 3

City of Casper outdoor pools will open for the season on June 3rd, and Marion Kreiner Splash Pad will open for the season on June 1st.

The splash pad will be open seven days a week, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

“We’re delaying outdoor pool opening to accommodate our great staff, as many are graduating from high school,” remarked Recreation Manager Dr. Nicholas Whipps.

Swimming lessons will start June 10 at Mike Sedar, Paradise Valley, and Washington Parks pools.

Whipps also shared the outdoor pool summer schedule outlined below.

City of Casper pool schedule, 2024 City of Casper pool schedule, 2024 loading...