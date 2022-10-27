Casper’s Morad Park Ponds Tested For Harmful Cyanobacteria

The City of Casper has closed small ponds along the southeast pathway at Morad Park due to an investigation of potential harmful cyanobacterial bloom in the water, according to a news release from the city.

Those ponds are closed to humans and pets, but the trails and the park are open.

Earlier this week, parks staff reported a small concentration of an algae-like substance in a contained area in Morad Park to the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality.

The DEQ will test samples next week to determine whether the substance is a harmful cyanobacterial bloom (HCB). HCBs are dense concentrations of cyanobacteria that look similar to algae and can cause adverse health impacts to humans, dogs, and other animals.

Parks Supervisor Katy Hallock said the threat to the public is minor, but she encourages pet owners to watch their dogs closely.

“The City of Casper is working closely with Wyoming DEQ to keep Morad Park a safe, beautiful place for families,” Hallock said. “Right now, we’re asking that everyone stay away from the small ponds until we know more."

As a precautionary measure, the park staff put up caution tape and posted warning signs around the small ponds.

The trails and surrounding areas remain open, as direct contact with the water is the only potential risk.

To learn more about HCBs, visit the Wyoming DEQ's website.

The City will report sample results when they become available.

LIFT Wyoming Educates, Inspires, and Empowers Wyoming Teenagers LIFT Wyoming was designed to "promote leadership in our young people for Wyoming's future," and it aims to to create a new generation of Wyomingites that can lead the state in new and exciting ways.