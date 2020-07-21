Casper’s Logan Wilson Inks Four Year Deal with Cincinnati Bengals

Natrona County High School grad and former University of Wyoming stand-out Logan Wilson has come to terms with the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals. Wilson was selected in the 3rd round of the NFL draft with the 65 pick overall and made 105 tackles from the linebacker spot in the 2019 season and 99 the year before that.

In high school at NC, Wilson was a 4A all-state selection at three different positions, punter, defensive back and wide receiver. He was also a Butkus Award finalist in his senior year with UW, an honor given to the nation's best linebacker.

It's been reported that the base salary will be $610,000 in 2020 and the total value of his contract will be nearly $5,000,000. It's estimated that his signing bonus will be $1,156,794. The Bengals, by the way, selected three linebackers in the past NFL Draft

