Casper’s Fall Ranks as 8th Warmest on Record

The autumn season goes from September through November, so it is officially over, even if it doesn't quite look like winter outside yet.

Casper, as well as the rest of Wyoming, had above-average temps, anywhere from two to five degrees above normal.

According to the National Weather Service, the warmest spots were in Buffalo along with the Bighorn and Wind River Basins.

"This is because there has been little snow in these locations, and with the bare ground being able to absorb more solar radiation than snow, temperatures can get warmer each day. Places like Casper and Big Piney, had a decent snowstorm at the end of October. This allowed for cooler temperatures than the other locations" wrote the NWS in a data dump to Facebook.

Looking at data from nine different locations, they determined the average temperatures for each.

Greybull notably had the warmest fall on record, but their records only go back to 1998. Lake Yellowstone, too.

Buffalo, Lander, Riverton, and Rock Springs all had falls that were second warmest on record.

Casper's records go back to 1939. The Oil City had its 8th warmest fall since then.

Casper weather is going to be pretty tame this week if the NWS is correct. They're forecasting sunny days for the rest of the week with a low of 29 degrees on Thursday night.

Might be a good time to get outdoors and play. The ice rink at David Street station will be open on Thursday, this weekend is Skate with Santa starting at 1 p.m.

