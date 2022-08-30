Casper’s Fall Holistic Expo is only one week away

Casper’s Fall Holistic Expo is set to take off on September 10th and 11th in the Industrial Building at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds. Saturday will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $5.00 OR 5 non-perishable items that will be donated to Poverty Resistance, a local food pantry that works to support food access and assistance to the community. Kids 12 and under are FREE.

Christina Kuhn is the woman who now runs the Holistic Expo. You may also know her as the storeowner of A Place for Passion, located on Wolcott Street between Crav a Bowl and C.C. Coins.

Kuhn told k2radio news that the holistic expo has been going on for around twenty years, “It’s been passed down through different people; my mom ran it before I did....”

She said her inspiration for the type of work they do and the products the business sells comes from a desire to offer “different things to help out the community.” She said that the mind, body, soul connection is real, and she prefers not to just focus on one little thing, but cover the whole gamut.

As far as the Expo, Kuhn said there will be several veteran vendors returning this year as well as new ones. Some of them have been coming to the Expo for over twenty years!

“We have people from Casper, Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota, Montana” said Kuhn. “This year we’ve got a dentist, we’ve got some chiropractors that work on holistic health and wellness.”

Also, “ we’ve got a financial advisor who works on heart centered financial work, and we have a guy that works with copper–actually a couple of them–that do copper energy work. We’ve got hands on healers and shamans and there’s a mass variety.”

Click here for a full list of the vendors that will be there.

“When I took over we expanded the space. Initially we just did the main part of the Industrial building, and now we’ve added the annex, and this show we’re actually adding the dining room, too, so we have the food vendor in there with tables set up separately so people can sit down and relax and enjoy a meal while they’re in between all the shopping or exploring all the vendors we have.”

There will be a variety of healthy food items from vegetarian meals to Jamaican Jerk chicken/pork, or regular hamburgers and other food items as well as Little Bits offering drink and snack options.

FYI parents, there are tons of kid-friendly vendors, too, including face painting, 3-D paper-folded animals like Pokémon and dragons, a vendor with fairy wands and so much more.

For anyone on the fence about holistic wellness and practices Kuhn said, “Explore it , investigate a little bit, go check it out, talk to people that are involved in it because information is the key to making a good decision. Go out there and learn and explore. You can always decide either way, it’s totally up to the individual, but just getting the information so you’re making an informed decision, so you’re not just following the path of ‘oh this is what’s always been'."

