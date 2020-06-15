Casper’s Caitlyn Skavdahl Wins WSGA Match Play Championship

Casper native and University of Wyoming golfer Caitlyn Skavdahl won the Wyoming State Golf Association Match Play Championship at the Devil's Tower course in the Hulett on Saturday. She defeated Ali Munsell on the first playoff hole to secure the victory and Munsell spent many years in Green River.

Skavdahl is a Natrona County High School graduate and on the way to the title, she defeated a fellow NC golfer in Sophie Spiva who took 3rd at the 4A state tournament last year at the prep level.

Skavdahl is a junior at UW and played in 7 tournaments for the Cowgirls this past season with a top 25 finish in the CSU Ram Fall Classic. She was a two-time state high school champion in 2014 and 2015 and placed 2nd in 2013.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app