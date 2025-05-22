Casper’s Art Walk Returns to Downtown this Summer

ART321 is excited to announce the return of First Thursday Art Walk, a summer series that celebrates local art, music, food, and community connection. Join us on June 5, July 10, August 7, and September 4, starting at 5:30 PM each evening, for a night of creative exploration throughout downtown Casper.

This year’s Art Walk is proudly presented by Art321, the Downtown Development Authority (DDA), and Oil City News. Thanks to their generous support, participation is free for businesses, making it easier than ever to get involved.

Each Art Walk begins at ART 321 (321 W Midwest Ave) with live music, free refreshments, and cake. From there, community members can stroll through participating businesses, galleries, and street setups to enjoy a diverse range of local creativity, from visual art to live bands and pop-up food vendors.

How to Participate – Sign Up Here

Artists can sign up to show or sell their work at a business.

Downtown Businesses can join in for free—just stay open until at least 8 PM and optionally host an artist or musician. Looking for an artist? Let us help you!

Food Trucks are welcome to set up along the route.

New this year: The open container permit has been extended to include the Rail Trail, opening even more space for art, music, and community gathering. They are currently looking for artists and musicians to set up along the trail and help lead attendees toward The Nicolaysen Art Museum and other nearby stops.

"Art Walk is about bringing people together, supporting artists, and celebrating what makes Casper unique," said Laura Hunter, Executive Director of ART 321. "We can’t wait to see downtown come alive again this summer."

Follow @ART321WY on social media for updates, maps, and sneak peeks!

