Casper’s Alta Vista Park Playground Closes for Maintenance

The Alta Vista Park playground will close Wednesday until March 1 for fall material replacement, according to a news release from the city's parks and recreation department.

City crews will set cones and tape off the work area.

They will install new rubberized mulch fall material and new concrete borders.

Alta Vista Park is located on East 24th Street between South McKinley Street and Glendale Avenue.

The project is being funded by the park maintenance budget.

