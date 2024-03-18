Casper/Natrona County Airport Experiencing ‘Possible Hazmat Exposure’

11:06 a.m. UPDATE: The substance in the terminal building was not hazardous and the aiport has been given the all clear.

10:35 a.m. UPDATE: NCSO wrote that no public safety hazard or threat has been identified. The incoming United flight will land and deplane per the established plan with airport personnel.

---

The Casper/Natrona County International Airport is experiencing a possible hazmat exposure in the terminal building.

The scheduled 11 a.m. United flight will not be affected (passengers will not be brought through the terminal).

Once the hazmat team makes an assessment and determines the terminal is okay to occupy the airport will try to resume a normal schedule.

The Natrona County sheriffs office responded to the airport along with the Regional Emergency Response Team. The airport has been evacuated and is temporily shut down. Airport personnel are in communication with the United flight to arrange arrival and safe deboarding. Outgoing flights are delayed at this time

