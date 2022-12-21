Casper, Wyoming is Colder than South Pole, Antarctica Today

Casper is currently being affected by a frigid arctic blast that is causing dangerous wind chill warnings.

Wind chills as low as 40 to 50 below zero are to be expected until 11:00am MST Friday.

It is colder today in Casper than the southern most point of the globe, South Pole, Antarctica.

Wunderground.com/Timeanddate.com Wunderground.com/Timeanddate.com loading...

Although it is now technically summer in the southern hemisphere, it is still pretty alarming for local temperatures to dip below those of one of the coldest spots on the planet.

The Casper Fire Department has issued some safety tips for extreme cold.

attachment-CFEMS - Safety loading...

attachment-CFEMS - Safety 2 loading...