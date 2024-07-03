Casper Woman’s Winning Art Featured on Pint Glasses for Craft Beer Week

The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) recently teamed up with the Wyoming Craft Brewers Guild to sponsor this year’s inaugural Pint Glass Art Contest.

Artists throughout the state submitted their artwork for a chance to be featured on limited edition pint glasses during Wyoming Craft Beer Week (June 8 – 15), along with a $500 cash prize.

WWPC was proud to sponsor the contest and congratulates its first ever winner, Ella Bishop-Heil of Casper.

She has a B.S. in Rangeland Ecology and Watershed Management form the University of Wyoming and works as a conservation specialist.

Ella chose to include renderings of some of the state’s most beloved wildlife species which have been classified as “Species of Greatest Conservation Need.” Her message of conservation resonates with WWPC’s mission to reduce the spread of invasive species to keep Wyoming wild and beautiful.

Pint glasses are still available in a select number of taprooms across Wyoming. People interested in purchasing the glasses should inquire with their local brewery about their stock.

Congrats, Ella!

