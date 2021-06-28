Update: Austin Lawrence was arrested in Arapahoe County, CO, on June 23, 2021.

According to the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, one of the two inmates who escaped from the Casper Re-Entry Center last week has been recaptured.

Get our free mobile app

33 year old Samantha Malcom was apprehended on Friday by the sheriff's office at a ranch in the county, and was listed in the active housed inmate log as being arrested at 4:30 p.m.

Officers found the white Ford F250 that was originally believed to be the vehicle that Malcom had fled in.

Malcom also escaped with, and is believed to be in a relationship with, Austin Lawrence.

The vehicle was found at the residence it is usually seen at, along with Malcom, who was hiding in a closet at the private residence.

Lawrence is still at large, with the sheriff's office believing he could have fled to Colorado.

Anyone with any information related to Lawrence's location is asked to call the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at (307) 235-9300 or 911.