Two Inmates Escape from Casper Re-Entry Center

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office reported the escape of two people from Casper Re-Entry Center (CRC).

The two, Samantha Malcom, 33 year old white female, 5 foot 2 inches, 130 pounds, brown hair, green eyes, and Austin Lawrence, 22 year old white male, 6 foot 260 pounds, brown hair and green eyes, are believed to be in a relationship.

On June 21 Malcom left CRC at 8:45 a.m. and Lawrence left CRC at 1:35 p.m. for work, with both excepting to return at 5 p.m.

According to the sheriff's office, at 2:20 p.m. CRC received a tip that the two had allegedly escaped in a 1997 white Ford F250 that belonged to a family member of Malcom's, which has since been reported missing.

Lawrence has been at CRC since July 21 2020 on charges of accessory and aiding burglary, while Malcom has been there since December 28 2020 on charges of child endangerment and methamphetamines.

Anyone with any information related to Malcom and/or Lawrence's location are asked to call the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at (307) 235-9300 or 911.