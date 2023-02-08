Casper Woman Pleads Guilty to Pointing Loaded Handgun at Another

A Casper woman appeared in Natrona County District Court today, Feb. 8, before Judge Daniel L. Forgey.

Brook Catherine Wilson, born in 2003, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment and/or a fine of $10,000.

In exchange for her guilty plea, the state agreed to drop the second charge against Wilson--domestic battery.

They also agreed she be sent to the youthful offender boot camp for a maximum sentence of 3- to- 5 years.

Judge Forgey found the agreement sufficient and sentenced her accordingly.

The investigation began on July 12th when an officer responded to a caller reporting that his friend, Tyler Pacheco, was being held at gunpoint by his ex-girlfriend, Brook Wilson.

This according to court records.

When officers arrived on-scene, Pacheco was "literally trembling and having a hard time speaking."

He was shirtless, and had fresh abrasions on his upper body and neck area.

The officer observed an abrasion on his right chest area going towards his right armpit, a ligature mark. There was also what appeared to be a bite mark on his left tricep.

Pacheco told the officer he had broken up with Wilson over the phone and she wanted to come give him back some of his clothing.

Before arriving, Pacheco had his friend (the caller who reported the incident) on the phone, muted, so he could hear their conversation without Wilson being aware.

Pacheco told the officer that when she arrived he got into her vehicle to talk. When he decided to leave, she kept the door locked so he could not exit.

He said Wilson became angry, and eventually reached down between her seat and "Tyler heard a click like a safety coming off a firearm."

Wilson pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at Pacheco's chest, saying, "I'm going to shoot you, then shoot myself" he stated.

Eventually Pacheco grabbed the hand holding the gun and moved it away from his body-area, then put Wilson in a headlock while trying to get the door open.

Pacheco said at one point Wilson bit him.

As he left the vehicle, his hoodie was pulled off, likely causing the ligature mark on his neck.

Pacheco was able to run to the house.

In a later follow-up investigators reviewed doorbell footage from the house that showed a shirtless Pacheco running up the lawn and inside with Wilson chasing him, and in her right hand there appeared to be a firearm.

When Pacheco made it inside, Wilson went back to her vehicle and drove away.

