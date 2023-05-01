Casper Woman Arrested for Negligent Homicide

A Casper woman appeared in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday.

Chardae Rose Jagiello, 36, heard two charges from Judge Nichole Collier:

Child Endangerment, a misdemeanor punishable by up to five years imprisonment, and Criminally Negligent Homicide, a felony punishable by up to one year in prison.

"The facts of this case are, frankly, disgusting and tragic," said the prosecutor in court. "I think it speaks for itself, what's in the affidavit."

Collier reasoned that Jagiello has been out of trouble since the event occurred. She set bond at $20,000 cash or surety.

Jagiello will have a preliminary hearing in ten days if she does not bond out and in 20 if she does.

The investigation began on July 7th, 2022, when the defendant ended up in the Emergency Room after a home birth.

Responding officers were told that it looked as if drugs were involved. Later, Wyoming Medical Center called back, advising a dead baby was brought in, and the man who brought the baby walked out the front doors.

In a follow-up interview with Jagiello, she told investigators that she began having contractions and knew the baby was coming the night before.

According to the affidavit, Jagiello gave birth at about 1:00 a.m. She said the baby's airway opened and she was crying, moving around, and you could see a little heartbeat.

Jagiello gave the baby to the father, Robert Swenson, but there was no nurse with them and he struggled to remove the placenta.

Jagiello went to the bedroom to rest despite bleeding heavily. From that point on, she told investigators she does not remember much.

An individual arrived at WMC and told one of the agents he had been using controlled substances with both Jagiello and Swenson that morning.

Pursuant to a search warrant, officers discovered a large inflatable pool inside Jagiello and Swenson's residence. Next to the pool, they found a spoon with suspected methamphetamine residue.

The affidavit states that throughout the bedroom officers observed numerous spoons with suspected fentanyl residue and meth residue along with both clean and used needles.

Inside a lock box in the closet there were allegedly several hundred fentanyl pills.

The following day, July 8th, Robert Swenson was located and taken into custody.

In an interview he told investigators that after the birth, they struggled to tie off the umbilical cord.

Swenson wrapped the newborn in a blanket and went to Walgreens to buy dental floss to better tie off the umbilical cord.

He admitted to smoking fentanyl in the car before leaving for Walgreens.

In a surveillance video from Walgreens, detective observed Swenson casually walking into the store, not appearing to be in a hurry, and in clean clothes with no appearance of blood on them.

The video shows he purchased dental floss along with an energy drink. He was in the store for about five minutes.

When Swenson returned, he told investigators he found Jagiello sleeping. He called someone to take her to the hospital. Afterwards he became concerned about the baby, who was no longer crying and beginning to turn purple.

Swenson brought the baby to the nurses in the Emergency Room and left, sleeping in his vehicle. This per the affidavit.

Swenson told officers Jagiello had been injecting fentanyl for pain while she was contracting, and even giving birth.

Swenson was charged with criminally negligent homicide, possession of meth, and child endangerment.

In a plea deal, he pleaded guilty to the first charge in exchange for the other two being dropped.

