Casper College Women’s Volleyball head coach Angel Sharman has been named Coach of the Year for the All-Region IX North Sub-Region for the 2025-2026 season.

Under Sharman’s leadership, the 2025-2026 T-Birds captured both the Region 9 North Championship and the Region 9 Northwest Plains District B Championship. The team also earned a spot in the NJCAA National Volleyball Tournament, marking their second appearance in three years. By season’s end, Casper College was ranked 14th in the nation.

“It’s great to see the volleyball program make it to the NJCAA National Volleyball Tournament again this year,” said Casper College Athletic Director Cam Olson. “Coach Sharman does a great job with her student-athletes, as is evident by the fact that they’re a happy and competitive bunch that has bonded well together under her leadership this season. I am excited that Coach Sharman has received this award. It’s well deserved.”

Sharman’s coaching staff also praised her dedication and leadership. Second-year assistant coach Kelly Wiedemann said, “There is nobody more deserving of this award. Coach Sharman puts in a tremendous amount of time, energy, and effort into our team to make sure that they have everything they need to be successful. She has given me and so many student-athletes opportunities and memories that will last a lifetime.”

Sharman expressed gratitude for the recognition. “I really appreciate the recognition from the other coaches in the North Sub-Region. I believe it is an indication of the respect that they have for our players and program in general,” she said.