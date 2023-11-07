Casper VFW Hosting Veterans Day Lunch, Raffle

Casper VFW Hosting Veterans Day Lunch, Raffle

Casper Memorial VFW Post 9439

The VFW and Auxiliary Post 9439 are hosting a luncheon at their Bryan Stock Trail location on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Lunch is free for all veterans.

There will also be a raffle with a $15,000 prize. Tickets cost $20. The drawing is at 3:00 PM.

The lunch is sponsored by Platte River Personal Injury Law and Cowboy Country Criminal Defense. "We value the opportunity to properly honor our veteran's sacrifice, valor and duty to the country," wrote the sponsors in a written statement to K2 Radio.

VFW Chili Cookoff for Suicide Awareness of Veterans

Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media

Pictures of Casper College's New Veteran's Center

Gallery Credit: Sam Haut, Townsquaremedia

Categories: Casper News

More From K2 Radio