Casper VFW Hosting Veterans Day Lunch, Raffle

The VFW and Auxiliary Post 9439 are hosting a luncheon at their Bryan Stock Trail location on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Lunch is free for all veterans.

There will also be a raffle with a $15,000 prize. Tickets cost $20. The drawing is at 3:00 PM.

The lunch is sponsored by Platte River Personal Injury Law and Cowboy Country Criminal Defense. "We value the opportunity to properly honor our veteran's sacrifice, valor and duty to the country," wrote the sponsors in a written statement to K2 Radio.

VFW Chili Cookoff for Suicide Awareness of Veterans Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media