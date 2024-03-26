Casper Unemployment Down, Collected Sales and Use Taxes Up a Million Bucks in the Last Year

Casper's Economic health is rising, according to an annual report from the Economic Analysis Division. They look at four things: unemployment, people with wage or salary jobs, sales and use taxes, and the average home value.

The report shows that Casper's unemployment rate in January 2024 was at 3.9%, compared to last January's at 4.5%

Casper has had the highest total employment since 2016, and over 40,000 more jobs than recorded last year.

Natrona County's collection of 4% sales and use tax is up a million dollars in January compared to 2023 at the same time. This statistic is available monthly from the State of Wyoming’s Department of Revenue.

Looking at Zillow data on single family homes, Natrona County's average home value is about $280,000; up 4.5% from January 2023. The EAD adjusts for inflation using the Consumer Price Index for urban consumers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

