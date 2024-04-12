Wyoming Troopers Promoted; One as New Sergeant in Charge of Leading for the Casper/Natrona Area

The Wyoming Highway Patrol recently announced two promotions within the sworn ranks of the agency.

WHP Troop “J” Sergeant Mike Petruso has been promoted as the new Troop “A” Lieutenant in charge of leading the Wyoming State Troopers in the Cheyenne / Laramie County area. WHP Troop “B” Trooper Walt Ray has been promoted as the new Troop “B” Sergeant in charge of leading the Wyoming State Troopers in the Casper / Natrona County area.

Lieutenant Petruso has been with the WHP since 2013 and has served as a Trooper, Field Training Officer, K-9 Handler and Field Sergeant in the Laramie / Albany County Troop “J” area leading up to his promotion.

Lieutenant Petruso’s dedication to public service goes beyond the WHP as he has been an active member with the Wyoming Army National Guard since 2003 and still currently serves as an Assistant Operations NCO at the rank of Staff Sergeant and has received multiple distinguished commendations during his military career. Lieutenant Petruso has also received multiple commendations during his career with the WHP to include Colonel’s Commendations and was the 2021 WHP Trooper of the Year.

Sergeant Ray came to the Wyoming Highway Patrol via the Washington State Patrol in 2021 after serving as a Washington State Trooper since 2016. Sergeant Ray has served as a Trooper, Field Training Officer and Academy Instructor in the Troop “B” Casper / Natrona County area.

Sergeant Ray’s dedication to public service also goes beyond the WHP as he served in the United States Marine Corps from 2008 – 2013 earning the rank of Corporal and received multiple distinguished commendations during his military career.

Sergeant Ray has been instrumental in the development and instruction of the agency’s latest de-escalation training program titled “Integrating Communications, Assessment, and Tactics (ICAT)”, which will be implemented in April and May of this year to all WHP sworn agency members.

Dirty Jobs Around the Country Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM