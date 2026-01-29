The City of Casper has a little February update for residents 💙 There won’t be any extra or special trash pickup this month, but don’t worry—your regular weekly collection will continue right on schedule.

During February, collection crews will only scoop up trash that fits neatly inside city-issued bins with the lids fully closed. Bags, boxes, bulky items, or anything left beside or on top of the bins will have to sit this one out. If it doesn’t fit, it’s best to hang onto it until extra pickup returns in March—or take it to an approved disposal site.

“This short pause gives us time to train our team and take care of our equipment so we can keep delivering great service all year long,” said Cynthia Langston, Casper’s Regional Solid Waste Manager.

Good news: extra trash collection comes back in March! Until then, residents are encouraged to stash any overflow and sit tight—spring cleanup is just around the corner 🌷🗑️

