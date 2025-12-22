For nearly three decades, the spirit of the season has arrived in Casper on four wheels, packed to the brim with generosity. This year marked the 28th successful run of Stuff the Van, the annual toy drive that once again proved what a community can do when it comes together with a shared purpose: making sure every child feels special.

Through a partnership between Townsquare Media, the Casper Housing Authority CARES, and the Boys and Girls Club of Central Wyoming—along with countless volunteers and generous organizations—this year’s drive met the needs of 1,000 registered children and 350 families. It was a big goal, and once again, Casper rose to the occasion.

On the final day of preparations, volunteers gathered at the Urban Farm in north Casper, transforming the space into a carefully organized pickup station. There, parents and guardians are able to select presents for their children in a welcoming, dignified environment. Tables were sorted by age and interest, ensuring that every child—from toddlers to teenagers—would have something special waiting for them.

Teenagers, often overlooked in traditional toy drives, were front and center this year. Volunteers made a conscious effort to include gifts that reflect their interests and independence, making sure older kids felt just as seen and valued as the younger ones.

The day itself was a familiar scene for longtime participants: boxes being shifted, lists double-checked, and volunteers scurrying around right up until the very last minute. But by the time families began arriving, everything was ready—another hallmark of Stuff the Van’s enduring success.

Jamie Purcell, who has been part of the toy drive since its very beginning 28 years ago, reflected on how this year stood out. It was, she noted, “a big bike year,” with 22 bicycles donated, along with scooters, hoverboards, and roller blades—gifts that promise movement, laughter, and memories long after the holidays are over.

While the toys themselves are important, what truly defines Stuff the Van is the collaboration behind it. From radio hosts and housing advocates to nonprofit leaders and everyday volunteers, the drive is a reminder that meeting a need doesn’t happen by accident—it happens through commitment, coordination, and heart.

As another year comes to a close, the message is clear: the need was met, the community delivered, and hundreds of families will head into the holidays with a little less worry and a lot more joy. After 28 years, Stuff the Van continues to prove that some traditions don’t just last—they grow stronger.