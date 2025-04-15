Casper to update ‘Safe Routes to School’ plan

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Area Metropolitan Planning Organization will update its Safe Routes to School plan, which is designed to make routes to and from schools as safe as possible for students, faculty and motorists.

On Tuesday, the Casper City Council approved a contract between the Casper Area MPO and Stantec Consulting to update the road safety plan.

The plan will provide information to improve safety around schools, and also encourage students and faculty to walk, bike and more to and from school, a city memo states.

It will analyze 17 local schools, including 11 elementary schools, three middle schools, two high schools and one private school.

The total cost of the project is $139,995.43, of which $126,681.86 will be funded through federal dollars. The remainder of the bill will be split between the Casper Area MPO’s local governments. Casper will pay $9,760.16, Natrona County will pay $2,103.54, Mills will pay $611.09, Evansville will contribute $448.67 and Bar Nunn will pay $390.09.

A New Frontier: Solar Car Racers Arrive in Casper Via Oregon Trail The American Solar Challenge is is currently taking place and, this year, the event follows the route of the Oregon trail, meaning that Casper has served as a checkpoint for the racers.