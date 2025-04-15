Casper College’s Andi Schissler Makes T-Bird Basketball History

Casper College press release by Lisa S. Icenogle:



Casper College’s outstanding guard from Kersey, Colorado, will leave the college with more than her associate degree in physical education. She will leave behind a handful of impressive records and recognitions as one of the Lady Thunderbirds’ most productive players, including being named to the National Junior College Athletics Association First Team All-American.

“I would like to congratulate Andi on being selected as a First Team All-American. There were over 2000 athletes that played NJCAA Division I women’s basketball this season, and for Andi to be recognized as one of the 10 best is extremely impressive, and she is most deserving. I am confident in saying Andi is one of the best players I have coached and who has played at Casper College,” said Dwight Gunnare, head coach. Schissler is the first T-Bird to be named a First Team All-American since Kobe King-Hawea, who played in the 2020-2021 season.

The 5’9” standout began her play at the college during the 2023-2024 season, wearing the No. 1 jersey. She didn’t disappoint. In her first year, she was named to the All-Region 9 North Team and the All-Region 9 All-Tournament Team and helped the Lady T-Birds make another trip to the nationals.

Schissler returned with purpose and intensity for the 2024-2025 campaign, making a mark in the history books. Her recognition as an NJCAA First Team All-American is a testament to her outstanding year that saw her average 19.3 points per game, 51 offensive rebounds, 195 defensive rebounds, and 69 steals, up from her freshman average of 13 points per game, 39 offensive rebounds, 112 defensive rebounds, and 41 steals.

During this year’s NJCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, the 15th-seeded T-Birds were able to knock down Salt Lake Community College 67-55, helped in part by Schissler’s 17 points. But in second-round play, she scored 34 points, a tournament-best, in the Birds’ second-round loss to No. 2 seeded Wabash Valley 88-80. Thanks to her outstanding play during the tournament, Schissler earned NJCAA All-Tournament Honors.

To add to her accomplishments, Schissler became the all-time leading scorer in Casper College women’s basketball history in both points scored for a season, 675, taking over the spot from Lucie Hoskova, who scored 583 in 2017-2018, and points scored in a career, 1,122, breaking a record of 1039 points made between 2001-2004 by Tiffany Scott. “I have really enjoyed the opportunity to be her coach the past two seasons and look forward to following her continued success at the NCAA Division I level,” noted Gunnare.

Schissler recently signed with the University of North Texas, located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Under head coach Jason Burton, the Mean Green went 25-9 overall, including a trip to the Women’s National Invitational Tournament, where they lost in overtime in the second round of play to the Troy Trojans 88-86.