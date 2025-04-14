KWHS to host UW Wind Symphony in free performance on Tuesday

CASPER, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming Wind Symphony will perform a free show at Kelly Walsh High School’s auditorium on Tuesday, April 15.

The show is part of the university’s concert band’s statewide “Spectacle Tour,” which will feature flutist Dr. Nicole Riner.

“The UW Wind Symphony concert band features the most proficient wind and percussion musicians on the UW campus,” the release said. “This performance, conducted by Dr. Matthew Schlomer, will feature numerous extraordinarily talented KWHS and NCHS alums performing in the ensemble.”

Leading up to the show, members of the ensemble will conduct classroom workshops with student musicians in the KWHS band, who will also do an opening performance before the UW band takes the stage.

The program starts at 7:30 p.m. in the KWHS Auditorium, and is free to the public.

