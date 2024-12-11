Casper to up water, sewer rates in coming year

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper water and sewer customers will see steeper bills in 2025 after the City Council agreed on Tuesday to increase rates.

Water rates will rise 5%, while sewer rates will go up 6%. According to council documents, the rate hike is designed to keep steady with a 4% rise in inflation of operation and maintenance costs, as well as a 4% increase in water supply costs from the Central Wyoming Regional Water System.

A survey of other Wyoming municipalities shows that Casper’s rates would remain lower than many other Wyoming cities’, including Cheyenne, Gillette, Laramie, Rock Springs, Cody and more, even after the increase.

(via City of Casper)

The water model assumes that $12 million in loan funding and $5 million in grant funding for the $17 million reservoir replacement project will be obtained in fiscal year 2026.

No official action was taken on the rate increase, as the meeting was only a workshop. The new rates should take effect on Jan. 1.