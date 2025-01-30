Casper to seek grant for gym divider replacement

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council agreed to apply for a $60,000 grant from the Natrona County Recreation Joint Powers Board for a new gym divider at the Casper Recreation Center.

Gym divider curtains are used to enable the facility to host multiple events simultaneously. According to a city report, the gym’s current dividers are aging and in need of replacement. The equipment is essential for hosting events by the city, the Natrona County School District and other area organizations.

The grant being sought by the city is for $60,000, but the city estimates the total project cost to be roughly $123,000. Staff will request that the balance be funded through the fiscal year 2026 capital agenda, split between the recreation fund and the sports and athletics fund.

