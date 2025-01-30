Casper to seek grant for gym divider replacement

Casper to seek grant for gym divider replacement

The gym at the Casper Recreation Center on 10/2/24 (Gregory Hirst, Oil City News)

Credit: Tommy Culkin /

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council agreed to apply for a $60,000 grant from the Natrona County Recreation Joint Powers Board for a new gym divider at the Casper Recreation Center.

Gym divider curtains are used to enable the facility to host multiple events simultaneously. According to a city report, the gym’s current dividers are aging and in need of replacement. The equipment is essential for hosting events by the city, the Natrona County School District and other area organizations.

The grant being sought by the city is for $60,000, but the city estimates the total project cost to be roughly $123,000. Staff will request that the balance be funded through the fiscal year 2026 capital agenda, split between the recreation fund and the sports and athletics fund.

10 Recalls Tesla Issued For Their Vehicles In 2024

When it comes to recalls, it's been a tough year for Tesla. Here are the ten recalls Tesla owners have dealt with just in 2024...

Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas

Oil City News LLC is a nonpartisan media organization and Central Wyoming’s largest locally owned, independent news platform. The mission of Oil City’s award-winning team of Casper-based journalists is to build a more informed and connected community by producing local stories first, fast and forever free. If you would like to read the original article, click here.
Categories: Casper News

More From K2 Radio