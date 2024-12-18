Casper to move forward with Paradise Valley road project

CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper will be moving forward with its ongoing project to connect Paradise Valley and the Robertson Road trail in 2025 after receiving $1 million in Transportation Alternatives Program grant funding from the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

The money will be used to install a prefabricated pedestrian bridge that will cross the North Platte River, connecting the trail with Paradise Valley’s neighborhoods. The bridge will connect at the pathways that were built during the project’s initial phase.

HDR Engineering was previously contracted for design and construction administration services.

The total cost of the project is roughly $1.9 million, City Manager Carter Napier said. In addition to the $1 million in TAP grant funds, $830,084.37 will come via fundraising efforts by the Platte River Trails Trust, unused fifth-cent tax funds over the last several years and other avenues. The city will be supplying its match of $105,094.49 from fifth-cent optional sales tax funds.

