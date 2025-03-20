Casper to celebrate Irish history, culture with inaugural Celtic Irish Festival

CASPER, Wyo. — While St. Patrick’s Day may have just passed, residents of the Casper area and beyond will have another chance to celebrate Irish and Celtic culture with the inaugural Casper Celtic Irish Festival, scheduled for July 18–19.

Founded by community member Amber Christensen, the festival will feature music, dancing and other forms of art, as well as food, vendors, lessons in history and heritage and more.

Christensen, who has experience organizing festivals, said she got the idea while taking Irish language classes. From there, she began the process of ironing out the details and turning the idea into reality.

“It was a lot of hard work, but it was super exciting,” she said.

The festival will be hosted at the Nicolaysen Art Museum and will feature two stages. The first will be for arts and musical acts that will perform throughout the event. Featured acts include popular Irish musicians Colm Keegan and Davy Holden, as well as bands Syr and On the Lash. The local Michael Patrick Gallagher School of Irish Dance will also perform.

The other stage will be used for cultural and historical presentations.

“We’ll have talks on Irish mythology and folklore, history [and] the arts,” Christensen said.

Additionally, whiskey tasting and brews will be provided, courtesy of Gruner Bros. Brewing and Backwards Distillery.

The festival will also feature a variety of artisans and other vendors. Christensen said the festival is still looking for vendors. Those interested in having a vendor’s booth can apply here. Christensen added that vendors should offer something related to Ireland or the wider Celtic tradition.

“If you’re a woodworking vendor, for example, you can sell your other stuff too, just so long as some of the pieces you’re selling are related to the Irish festival,” she said.

Christensen said she hopes to see the Celtic Irish Festival flourish and grow in the years to come. Eventually, she added, she hopes to be able to host an outdoor event similar to the Scottish Highland Games

“We want to grow,” she said. “We’re looking at bringing in one of our booked acts mid-year to let people know what we’re up to. … We also want to bring in more of the Celtic elements in the future.”

Christensen added that Wyoming has one of the highest rates of Irish residents in the country.

“A little over 11% of Wyoming is Irish, which is one of the highest rates,” she said. “Casper’s rate is 13.56%, which is actually the highest in the state.”

Tickets can be purchased online here, with prices ranging from $25 to $50.

“I’m really excited,” Christensen said. “The reception has been overwhelmingly positive. I can’t wait to see how many people come out to experience it.”

The Nest Artist Co-Op Gallery Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media

State High School Cheer & Dance State High School Cheer & Dance Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore