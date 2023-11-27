Casper Tennis Complex Construction Project Gets $20,000 Grant from United States Tennis Association Inc.

Per a memo from Natrona County School District Board of Trustees Superintendent Michael Jennings, the NCSD has been awarded a $20,000 USTA Facility Services Grant from the United States Tennis Association Incorporated. If accepted, the money will be used to fund a portion of the Casper Tennis Complex construction project. The grant will be under the direction of the Board Infrastructure Planning Committee.

The recently finished complex is located at 510 S. Beverly Street near the Wyoming Recreation Center. It features 10 courts that are used by both Natrona County High School and Kelly Walsh High School tennis teams.

The design and build general contractor is Sampson Construction. Other major contractors include Knife River and Casper Electric of Casper, and Specialty Foundation Systems of Billings, Montana. Work began in August 2022 with grading, drainage and retaining walls.

State Tennis Tournament State Tennis Tournament Gallery Credit: Kellie Jo Allison, Marcello Monterastelli

State Tennis State Tennis Gallery Credit: Kellie Jo Allison, Frank Gambino