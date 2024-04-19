Casper Sunrise Shopping Center Boutique Expands to Provide More Children’s Clothing

About one year ago today, Dionna and Shane Zeidler opened 'Babe & Ruthie'—a namesake from their grandmothers.

Three months in they were able to expand, knocking down a wall to provide more room for their boutique.

Dionna and Shane have grown close to the Sunrise Shopping Center frequenters and heard many times that they wished for more clothing options for kids.

An opportunity presented itself to grow even bigger and the couple took a chance.

They've transformed the space into a one-of-a-kind hangout for young people. A bean bag with books presents itself by the windows and PacMan machines hang out in the back.

A glimpse of the new kids boutique; photo by Kolby Fedore, TSM A glimpse of the new kids boutique; photo by Kolby Fedore, TSM loading...

Dionna draws much inspiration from her four children who she thinks might one day take an interest in retail.

She enjoys finding unique pieces that are different and stand out. To give the store that boutique feel she only buys a handful of items in varying sizes.

The expansion celebrates the lasting legacy of the Sunrise Shopping Center, which opened in 1962.

The building has become a hub for walkers who pass by and thank Dionna and Shane for their efforts to revitalize the complex.

Babe & Ruthie Kids will open April 27 at 10:00 a.m.

Casper Family Expands 'Babe & Ruthie' Store Spring 2024 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM

Casper Boutique 'Babe & Ruthie' Opens Shop in Sunrise Shopping Center Summer 2023. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media