Mother, Daughter Team Up to Open New Nail Salon in Casper

Two longtime Casperites have teamed up to open their dream business in the Sunrise Shopping Center: Redd Nails LLC.

Opening day is tomorrow.

Jodie Kraft and Nicole Snell are mother and daughter.

Snell said when she was just five years old she can remember watching her mom do nails; she said she always wanted to do the same thing. Snell became a mom herself and started college (only one semester left!) before she decided to make the dream a reality.

When a room opened up in the shopping center, Snell said she took a leap of faith and rented it right away--before even going to beauty school.

She and her mom began excitedly working on the space about six months ago.

The two both attended Rocky Mountain Academy of Hair, Skin and Nails in Casper, graduating together January 22nd this year.

"I'm most excited to show my daughters what is possible" said Snell.

They said they picked the name Redd for their business because it means "tidy" in Scottish, which is something that they feel is extremely important in the industry.

They said they want clients to feel comfortable, safe, and relaxed, knowing it's clean.

Kraft said when clients book a pedicure it's scheduled to last an hour and a half, but she blocks off two hours for the whole process because after the client leaves, it's important to her to factor in time to properly sanitize everything for the next person.

Another step they're taking to maintain high standards of cleanliness is to use individual cups when performing dip manicures, opposed to having clients put their fingers in a shared bottle of powder.

The two are giving 5% of the profits from all services to FurPetsSake, an animal shelter that opened in Casper last fall.

"We've always loved animals," beamed Snell.

Kraft remembers seeing animals being adopted and rehomed growing up and feeling heartbroken.

"Every animal we've gotten, we've kept. We've never gotten rid of them," she said (including a Great Pyrenees named Brutus who might've been just a little unruly--*understatement).

Both are very excited to help animals and start this journey as new business owners.

They're open M-F from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

To make an appointment you can go to their booking website or call (307) 337-6258.

