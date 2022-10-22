Casper Squirrel Helps Himself to Somebody’s Pumpkin

Casper wildlife, man. They have no tact. Or shame.

Get our free mobile app

Just this week, we posted a video of a bunch of turkeys having a gang fight. And now, we just happened across an entitled (but probably hungry) squirrel who decided to help himself to somebody's Halloween decoration.

That's right - we've got a video of a squirrel eating a pumpkin. And it's about as adorable as you'd expect.

We'd never heard of this phenomenon, so we decided to do some research (IE - ask Google) and turns out, squirrels eating pumpkins happens pretty frequently.

According to Squirrel Enthusiast, "Squirrels can eat pumpkins. Pumpkins are high in essential vitamins and nutrients that will benefit both humans, pets, and rodents. Squirrels are attracted to the plants and fruit, especially, if it is cut open to reveal the soft and delicious fruit."

Now, we're not really fans of pumpkin but we can certainly understand why a squirrel would like it - especially if there's nothing else in the vicinity to eat!

And, turns out, squirrels don't just eat pumpkins for the heck of it. They don't even really do it for the love of it. They do it because it's their instinct.

"Pumpkins are not a squirrel’s favorite food," the Family Handyman wrote. "They eat them because instinct tells them they need to fatten up for the winter. If you give them tastier fare—say, peanuts, sunflower seeds, stale bread, crackers—they’ll have their fill without spilling pumpkin guts all over the yard."

We briefly spoke with the homeowner whose pumpkins were being munched, and he was dismayed and aghast!

"He does this all the time!" the homeowner pleaded. "He's back every 5 minutes."

We feel for the guy, really we do. But as simple passersby who just happened across this squirrel at snack time, it was the cutest thing we've seen since...well...since we saw the Thomas Gobbles gang get into a breakdance fight with rival turkeys.

Video of the squirrel eating the pumpkin can be seen below: