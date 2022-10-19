VIDEO: Gang Warfare Erupts Between Thomas Gobbles Gang and Multiple Other Turkeys in Casper

It was like a scene from West Side Story, except instead of the Jets and the Sharks doing battle over the love of Maria, it's the Thomas Gobbles Gang and a group of interlopers feuding over bird seed.

And instead of happening in New York, it's happening in a Downtown Casper neighborhood.

And they're not singing and dancing; more like just obnoxiously gobbling and kaw-ing at each other.

And they're not wearing leather jackets (BUT OMG COULD YOU IMAGINE??).

Other than that, however, it was a perfect reenactment, as dozens of turkeys gathered in a Downtown Casper neighborhood to mix, mingle and, in some cases, fight each other.

And in some sort of serendipitous moment, K2 Radio News was on-scene to document the whole bloody affair.

Neighborhood kids came out of their homes, phones out, eager to document the potential blood feud between the birds of prey.

One woman was egging on the situation, throwing out bird seed onto the sidewalk, which is what gathered so many turkeys in the first place.

She said she did it to "break up the turkeys," but we're not sure that was the correct game plan. The turkeys continued to circle each other, talking their talk, but rarely did they walk the walk.

Two turkeys, however, did end up going at it briefly, with one of them actually chasing the other around a third turkey (that can be seen in the video below at around the 3:10 mark).

Thomas Gobbles and his friends have been local legends in Casper for years, but we've never seen this many turkeys in one place, at one time. It was truly a sight to behold.

And if it's a sight that you want to behold, you can check out the video below.

