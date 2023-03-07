Should Wyoming Renters Tip Their Landlords?

This may just be the tip of the iceberg.

Recently, more and more payment screens are including a 'Tipping' option/button.

While coffee shops, restaurants, and other businesses have included this option for years, various other types of businesses have begun including them as well. From sandwich shops and other "fast food" restaurants, to bakeries, butchers and more - the advent of touch screen payment options has resulted in more and more businesses including a tipping option.

The New York Post refers to this fad as 'Guilt Tipping,' and people are not happy about it.

"Paying via tablet is now the convenient norm at pizzerias, coffee shops, fast food joints and other quick-service spots across the city, but the gadgets are quick to ask if you want to add a healthy gratuity to your order," The Post wrote. "Touchscreens typically prompt patrons to leave a tip ranging from 18 to 30% — and sometimes even higher — when they grab and go."

Patrons are mixed on the decisions, but after a recent TikTok video was released, suggesting people start tipping their landlords, people are even more divided.

The video, uploaded by 'Two Guys Take On Real Estate' suggested that if people feel the need to tip their barista, they should tip their landlords as well.

"When you're paying your landlord the rent and a tipping screen appears," the caption on the post read.

The video itself depicts a sketch in which some dude in a green wig (presumably playing a woman?) is attempting to pay his rent.

The other character, presumably the landlord, flips the screen and tells the other that it's just going to ask him (her?) a couple of questions.

"A tip!" the tenant asks in mock exasperation. "I'm not tipping my landlord!"

“So you’ll tip a barista who pours overpriced coffee into a cup, but not the guy who’s on call 24/7 to make sure you have a safe home?" the tenant asks.

The tenant stands his/her ground, saying "I'm not tipping you! This isn't a restaurant."

Undeterred, the landlord poses another question.

"“Okay, so you’ll tip an extra 25% for somebody to carry you a basket of chicken wings, but you won’t tip someone who responds to after hours emergency calls?”

The tenant doesn't know how to respond to that question, so the landlord makes his final point.

Well I guess when it’s time for your lease renewal I’m gonna make sure gratuity’s included in your rent,” he offers. “It’s a little tip I learned from Two Guys Take on Real Estate.”

The 'tip,' naturally, did not go over well with the viewing audience.

"Lmfao there's no way this isn't satire," one TikTok user wrote.

"This is an easy way to make sure people don't do business with you," another replied.

Another user offered a bit of logic in comparing tipping a landlord to tipping a barista.

"Tipping 15% on $1,800 rent is close to $300. Versus a $1 tip on a $7 coffee," the user wrote. "And that tip goes to the barista, not the property owner. Greedy."

The TikTok user(s) state that they have "26+ years of Real Estate Investing' and they call themselves 'Real Estate Investing Mentors.'

Whether the video itself is a parody or not remains to be seen, but many users referenced their own landlords as "greedy,' and said the tipping request is just another example of that.

So, Wyoming? Do you think it's fair for landlords to ask their tenants for a tip? Or is this just another example of landlords taking advantage of their tenants?

Is this a spoof, or is this just the tipping point of what's to come?