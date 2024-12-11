Casper Special Olympics shares details on winter season, requests coaches

CASPER, Wyo. — Special Olympics Wyoming-Casper recently provided some information on its upcoming winter season so that athletes can better prepare for the season’s events.

First, SOWY-Casper requested that all athletes interested in participating with Special Olympics register for each season. Those interested in participating in any winter sports are asked to register using this form.

The winter season is from December through February. The Fall Area Games are happening Feb. 9, 2025, at Hogadon Ski Area. The Fall State Games are happening Feb. 25–27, 2025, in Jackson, Wyoming.

The sports being offered are snowshoeing, snowboarding and alpine skiing.

Practice schedules are posted here.

“Due to a shortage of coaches, space in the program is very limited,” the release from Special Olympics Wyoming – Casper states. “Please register if you’re interested, but note that we may not be able to accommodate every athlete.”

Additionally, athletes requiring 1:1 support must provide their own 1:1 assistant who can ski or snowboard alongside them during practices and competitions.,

“Beginner skiers will not be on the competition team but can participate in a ‘Learn to Ski’ program for Special Olympics Athletes with the Hogadon Snowsports School,” the release continues. “Beginners, please still register, and we’ll assist you in getting set up with the Snowsports School.”

Special Olympics Wyoming – Casper is also in urgent need of coaches, in both skiing and snowboarding.

Benefits offered to coaches include complimentary lift tickets or a season pass for those committing to coaching six to eight weeks of practice, plus area and state games. Coaches are offered lift tickets, lodging and meals provided at the state games in Jackson.

Practices for snowshoeing are on Saturdays at 1 p.m. Locations will alternate between the Sunrise Shopping Center (indoor) and Skunk Hollow on Casper Mountain (outdoor). This Saturday’s practice will be at Sunrise Shopping Center.

Practices for skiing and snowboarding are Sundays at 12:30 p.m. The start date for these events will be announced.

For more information, interested athletes, caregivers, coaches and Unified Partners can email specialolympicscasper@gmail.com or join the Team App for updates and communication.

